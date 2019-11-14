President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Eastern Province for a four-day working visit.President Lungu is expected to commission the newly constructed Lumezi nursing school and acquaint himself with developmental projects being undertaken in various parts of the region.

Provincial Minister, Makebi Zulu, told ZANIS in an interview in Chipata that the head of state will also visit Chadiza, Katete, Lundazi, Chasefu and Vubwi districts and return to Lusaka on Sunday after concluding his tour of duty.

Mr Zulu, who is also Malambo Member of Parliament (MP), has urged civil servants and members of the public to turn up in numbers and show solidarity to the President during his visit to the province.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Eastern Province Chairperson, Andrew Lubusha, has appealed to party members to show exemplary behavior during the President’s tour of the province.

Mr Lubusha also urged party members to take it upon themselves and explain to people the developmental projects being undertaken by the PF administration in various parts of the Province.

He added that party members should show their support by ensuring that people are aware of health facilities, schools and roads being constructed and rehabilitated across the region.

