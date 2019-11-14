

Chief Munkanta of the Chishinga people in Kawambwa District has expressed concern over rumors circulating in the area regarding the purported sale of Kawambwa Tea Company.

Chief Munkanta says he is worried that if left unchecked, the continued rumours of the purported sale of Kawambwa Tea Company may trigger tension in the area.

ZANIS reports that Chief Munkanta said in an interview in Mansa on Monday, November 11, 2019, that the rumours, which started on social media alleging that the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has put the tea firm up for sell have caused panic among the workers and general public.

The traditional leader explains that since the rumours started, he has been receiving people to enquire on the matter while others have accused him of backing the move to sell the company.

The Chief has since appealed to IDC to immediately address the matter with the workers and members of the general public to avoid unnecessary speculations.

The traditional leader said the reports have been received with mixed feelings by the people of Kawambwa considering the troubled history of Kawambwa Tea Company.

He says some of the workers especially those owed money by IDC, fear that they may lose jobs and money in the sale process.

The traditional leader who has since written IDC on the matter, has called on the body to allay fears of the purported sell by providing clarity and an affirmed position on the matter.

He has since called on the people to exercise patience while the matter is being handled by the authorities.

Chief Munkanta has, however, commended government for the current transformation of Kawambwa Tea Company under the management of the Zambia Forests and Forestry Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO).

