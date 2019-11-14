Fashion Sakala’s 2019 U23 AFCON is over after just one game.

The striker is returning to his base in Belgium after a knee injury he sustained in the 3-1 loss to Nigeria in their penultimate Group B game on November 12 in Cairo knocked him out of the ongoing 2020 Olympics qualifiers tournament Egypt is host from November 8-22.

The injury has taken me out of the tournament, “this is not what I expected to be honest. I really expected something better for the team. I tried my best and leaving my country in this situation is the worst thing ever. They really need me, this is a bad situation,”Fashion said.

” I really wanted to help the team but I am not fine.

“I really believe in this team, even yesterday I talked to them when they came to my room. I said guys I love you so much, I believe in you, I know you can do it.

” qI know you really need my presence but according to the situation there is nothing I can do.

I am wishing all you the best, I know this is a good team with quality players, I know you can do it together. No need for individual staff.

” I believe that the team is ready to fight back, they will fight for the country.

” There is 95% of us qualifying to the semifinals.”

Fashion played just one game barely 24 hours after joining camp from his club KV Oostende after missing Zambia’s opening Group B game against South Africa on November 9 due to club commitments.

Meanwhile, Zambia are in a must-win match on Friday against Cote d’Ivoire to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Zambia have 1 point from the draw against South Africa, two points behind Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria and a further three adrift of Group B leaders South Africa.

[Read 34 times, 34 reads today]