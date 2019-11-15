Diocese of Mongu Bishop Evans Chinyemba has welcomed the commitment by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to dialogue with President Edgar Lungu.
Bishop Chinyemba has however encouraged Mr Hichilema to first meet up with President Lungu and agree on what issues require them to dialogue.
The clergyman said dialogue is a two way thing and the two leaders will however need to find a mediate the dialogue.
The UPND Leader requested that President Edgar Lungu avails himself for dialogue with him at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka next week.
Mr Hichilema tweeted that: “we must do everything in our power to ensure we put an end to political violence and other ills affecting our nation.
“I hereby request @EdgarCLungu to come to the table and dialogue for the benefit of our country. I propose next week at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. #Zambia,” he said.
In a consequent tweet, Hichilema reiterated that Zambians wanted dialogue and that: “we must make it happen!”
“I am not concerned about swallowing my pride in pushing for amicable dialogue with @EdgarCLungu,” Hichilema said.
“It is our hope that he responds so that we can chart a new course that fosters peace and democracy.”
But the Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says if the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was serious about dialogue, he should have written to the PF Secretariat.
Mr Mwila stated that the PF has always been willing to dialogue but that Mr. Hichilema has always found excuses with conditions.
He indicated that Mr. Hichilema can NOT summon the Head of State who is also President of the ruling Patriotic Front for a meeting through the media.
When PF and UPND youths agreed too the dialogue a few moths ago they met and had fruitful discussions. This man was still bitter and was not happy that upnd and pf youths were reconciling and talking peace. He admonished his youths for talking to PF youths. All the youths had agreed fell apart because there was no blessings from him. What is it that he wants to talk about now??
HH has realised what an opportunity Kambwili missed when he had an opportunity to talk to the President. He wishes it was him that had that chance. You should have gone to St Ignitius for Sata’s memorial. Iam sure Father Chilinda would have called you instead of Kambwili. Kambwili with his loud mouth messed up his golden chance. This is what HH wants now.
mr. Hichilema must realise that HIS EXCELENCE DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU is THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA. The earlier he realises this the better for him and his party.
It will be interesting to see how a humble man and a bitter person will come together to discuss.
How can President ECL dialogue with HH who up to day has never recognize his republican president.?
The two statements below say it all:
Dialogue about what? Others make an appointment to see the Head of State. The President has more important things to do than meet opposition leaders outside of national official events.
“Diocese of Mongu Bishop Evans Chinyemba has welcomed the commitment by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to dialogue with President Edgar Lungu” These Bishops are out of touch with reality. The priority now is not this so called “Fake”dialogue. How many times have we been talking dialogue. HH has not recognised Lungu as the Head of State, why doent he dialogue with Kambwili, or Nevers Mumba or with the new NAREP man? If I were Lungu I would not pay attention to non issues. We have more pressing economic issues to attend to. HH has none except to oppose everything. He just wants publicity to be relevant that is all. There is nothing at all.
HH must first send his Chief Mukuni to go and apologise to His HIGHNESS Mwine Lubemba Chief Chitimukulu for lying and a meeting between the President and Mwine Lubemba.
When is the commission of inquiry on privatization and Lower Zambezi saga coming?
indeed it is very painful to see a move you were trying to make in order to draw crowds or impress the masses is done by another. Lungu is reeling and cursing wondering why he never made the first move. the mode of communication on HH’s part may have been wrong but he showed he is the bigger man between himself and Lungu.