Diocese of Mongu Bishop Evans Chinyemba has welcomed the commitment by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to dialogue with President Edgar Lungu.

Bishop Chinyemba has however encouraged Mr Hichilema to first meet up with President Lungu and agree on what issues require them to dialogue.

The clergyman said dialogue is a two way thing and the two leaders will however need to find a mediate the dialogue.

The UPND Leader requested that President Edgar Lungu avails himself for dialogue with him at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka next week.

Mr Hichilema tweeted that: “we must do everything in our power to ensure we put an end to political violence and other ills affecting our nation.

“I hereby request @EdgarCLungu to come to the table and dialogue for the benefit of our country. I propose next week at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. #Zambia,” he said.

In a consequent tweet, Hichilema reiterated that Zambians wanted dialogue and that: “we must make it happen!”

“I am not concerned about swallowing my pride in pushing for amicable dialogue with @EdgarCLungu,” Hichilema said.

“It is our hope that he responds so that we can chart a new course that fosters peace and democracy.”

But the Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says if the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was serious about dialogue, he should have written to the PF Secretariat.

Mr Mwila stated that the PF has always been willing to dialogue but that Mr. Hichilema has always found excuses with conditions.

He indicated that Mr. Hichilema can NOT summon the Head of State who is also President of the ruling Patriotic Front for a meeting through the media.

