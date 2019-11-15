Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi admits they made defensive blunders in Thursdays humiliating 5-0 away loss to Algeria in the two sides 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier in Blida.

The defeat is a major setback as Zambia begins its quest to avoid a third successive absence from the AFCON.

“Yes, we have lost but again before a game there is no way you can say we came here to lose a game because any team focuses to win a game so the results come after you have played,” Chiyangi said.

“So yes, we played a better side as well, it is football, and we accept it, only those that don’t understand football cannot understand this.

“When you make a few mistakes here and there you will be punished.

“I think what changed the game was the first two goals that were scored. We made mistakes.

“Like the first goal, instead of attacking ball, they didn’t attack the corner.

“And then we conceded the penalty, again we could have avoided that penalty and that gave the other team the energy to go on in the game.

“And I think from there, that is when things started to break down.”

Chipolopolo are now on their way back home where they host Zimbabwe on November 19 in Lusaka needing a win to redeem themselves from a public that is seeking retribution for the heavy defeat.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]