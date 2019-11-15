Class of 2017 project is over and the 2020 Olympic dream is shattered after the Zambia U23 exited the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt.

Zambia lost 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire on Friday evening in Cairo to finish bottom of Group B with 1 point from three games.

Defender Kouadio Yves Dabila ended Zambia’s interest with a 61st minute goal for the Young Elephants to send them through to their debut semifinal appearance at the U23 AFCON.

It was a disappointing outing for the 2017 U20 AFCON champions who lost 3-1 to outgoing champions Nigeria on Tuesday before succumbing to Cote d’Ivoire on Friday night.

Cote d’Ivoire win Group B on 6 points, South Africa finished second on 5 points following a 0-0 draw against Nigeria who relinquished their crown on 4 points.

