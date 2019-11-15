

The government says it remains committed to setting up fish cages and panes on Lake Kariba and Lusiwashi as part of its aquaculture project.

Fisheries and livestock minister Professor Nkandu Luo explained that this is aimed to enhance productivity in the fishing industry.

Professor Luo says the government has consequently secured funds for the project and disclosed that the cages had already been delivered and assembled by the contractor.

She said the cages were already at the sites but wondered why they had not been completed and floated onto the lake for the project to start running so that cooperatives could start benefiting.

The minister said her fact-finding mission was compelled by concerns raised by the representative of Sinazongwe Chiefdom, Thom Chiyumbabenzu and Chief Chipepo of Gwembe District that the project had delayed to implemented for so long.

She was speaking when she visited Sinazongwe District yesterday on a fact-finding mission over delayed implementation of the 5.9 million United States Dollars project.

She has since pledged to ensure that her the matter is followed up until implemented for the benefit of community members under various cooperatives.

Professor Luo said her ministry was an economic ministry that contributed towards the economic development of the Country.

She said if only the cages had been put up and we’re in use, disposable income and wealth could have been created for the people surrounding Lake Kariba and Lusiwashi.

“Government is doing everything possible to create an enabling environment for its citizens to create wealth and improve their livelihoods through projects of this nature.” She said.

She also challenged her officers in her ministry to remain committed and passionate to the cause and ensure that services are delivered diligently for the benefit of the people.

In 2017, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a loan for the Zambian government to implement the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) to present the aquaculture subsector as a viable and inclusive business opportunity for small- to medium-sized farmers and enhance production and productivity for improved livelihoods along the aquaculture value chain

