Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed ignorance over the alleged failure by the Zambian Government to procure a VIP Passanger Jet from Russia due to lack of Funds to pay for the aircraft.

Mrs Wina says she is not aware of any failed deal for the procurement of a VIP Passanger Jet from Russia due to lack of Funds to pay for the aircraft.

The Vice President also expressed Ignorant of the alleged millions of dollars the Zambian government has paid as advance payment for the aircraft.

Mrs Wina was responding to Zambezi East Member of Parliament Brian Kambita during the Vice President’s question time who wanted to know when government will get a refund for the failed deal in order to channel it to road infrastructure in his constituency.

According to media reports, Zambia will no longer be receiving a Sukhoi Superjet 100 VIP passenger jet from Russia as it lacks the funds to pay for the aircraft said Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

“In Africa, for example, we signed a contract for the supply of a VIP version of the SSJ 100 [SuperJet] to Zambia. But in Zambia, besides the advance payment, there were no funds to finance this aircraft, so the contract has been frozen,” Manturov said.

In July 2017 it was reported that Zambia had ordered five SuperJets from Russia.

Subsequent media reports stated that Sukhoi would only supply a single VIP-configured SuperJet for President Edgar Lungu, after earlier reports suggested four SuperJets would be acquired for the relaunch of Zambia Airways.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]