Pictures this week November 15, 2019

First Lady Esther Lungu and FAZ president Andrew Kamanga celebrates when Zambia National Senior Women team scored against Kenya during the 2020 Tokyo women Olympic qualifying match at Nkoloma Stadium on Monday, November 11,2019 -PICTURES BY THOMAS NSAMA

First Lady Esther Lungu celebrates after the match against Kenya. Zambia beat Kenya 1-0 during the 2020 Tokyo women Olympic qualifying match at Nkoloma Stadium on Monday, November 11,2019 -PICTURES BY THOMAS NSAMA

First Lady Esther Lungu presents gifts to Zambia National Senior Women team after the match against Kenya. Zambia beat Kenya 1-0 during the 2020 Tokyo women Olympic qualifying match at Nkoloma Stadium on Monday, November 11,2019 -PICTURES BY THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu celebrates with Women soccer players in the dressing room after the match against Kenya. Zambia beat Kenya 1-0 during the 2020 Tokyo women Olympic qualifying match at Nkoloma Stadium on Monday, November 11,2019 -PICTURES BY THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu celebrates with Women soccer players in the dressing room after the match against Kenya. Zambia beat Kenya 1-0 during the 2020 Tokyo women Olympic qualifying match at Nkoloma Stadium on Monday, November 11,2019 -PICTURES BY THOMAS NSAMA Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II greetings the gathering. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II greetings the gathering. Scores of Induna’s clearing a way to chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II being blessed by catholic priest father Gabriel Mwanamwalya prior to the ceremony proceedings. Scores of Induna’s clearing a way to chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II with her children having a light moment. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II conferring with Chinese ambassador to Zambi Li Jie. Chifwebe pupils Ruth and Grace displaying their dancing skills during he “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II conferring with Chinese ambassador to Zambi Li Jie. Scores of Chongwe residents and surrounding following the proceedings of he “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe Scores of Chongwe residents and surrounding following the proceedings of he “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe Scores of Chongwe residents and surrounding following the proceedings of he “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe Journalists Tandiwe Moyo and Francis Lungu paying courtesy to Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II. Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II some members of her family following the proceedings of the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Former Chongwe member of parliaments Sylvia Masebo addressing some members of Zambia police who were to maintain order during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II with her guest of honour Paramount Chief Mpezeni symbolically clearing the bush by burning dead herbs and proceed to plant seeds thereafter as a traditional way to launch 2019 farming season during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”of Soli people at Mukamambo II palace in Chongwe area. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II with her guest of honour Paramount Chief Mpezeni symbolically clearing the bush by burning dead herbs and proceed to plant seeds thereafter as a traditional way to launch 2019 farming season during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”of Soli people at Mukamambo II palace in Chongwe area. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II with her guest of honour Paramount Chief Mpezeni symbolically clearing the bush by burning dead herbs and proceed to plant seeds thereafter as a traditional way to launch 2019 farming season during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”of Soli people at Mukamambo II palace in Chongwe area. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II with her guest of honour Paramount Chief Mpezeni symbolically clearing the bush by burning dead herbs and proceed to plant seeds thereafter as a traditional way to launch 2019 farming season during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”of Soli people at Mukamambo II palace in Chongwe area. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II with her guest of honour Paramount Chief Mpezeni symbolically clearing the bush by burning dead herbs and proceed to plant seeds thereafter as a traditional way to launch 2019 farming season during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”of Soli people at Mukamambo II palace in Chongwe area. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II “praying” for rains while looking on is her nun sister Mari Nkomeshya during the traditional way to launch 2019 farming season during the Soli people”2019 Chakwela Makumbi” traditional ceremony o at Mukamambo II palace in Chongwe area. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II “praying” for rains as a traditional way to launch 2019 farming season during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”of Soli people at Mukamambo II palace in Chongwe area. Chieftaines Nkomeshya Mukamambo II “praying” for rains as a traditional way to launch 2019 farming season during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”of Soli people at Mukamambo II palace in Chongwe area. Paramount chief Mpezeni spokesperson M’kwinda Sakala delivering a speech on behalf of the Paramount chief. Some refugees and of former refugees of Rwanda origins and special guests of chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II performing their traditional dances clad in their tradition attires during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Princes Mavis Nkomeshya joining chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II special guests refugees and of former refugees of Rwanda origins who performed their traditional dances clad in their tradition attires during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Some refugees and of former refugees of Rwanda origins and special guests of chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II performing their traditional dances clad in their tradition attires during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II some members of her family following the proceedings of the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Paramount chief Mpezeni of Ngoni people joining his Impi subjects in dancing during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Paramount chief Mpezeni of Ngoni people joining his Impi subjects in dancing during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Chawama based and “weight less and boneless” defying the gravity laws during he “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe Princess Mavis Nkomeshya (in a blue dress) joining the dancing groups with Kafue and Chongwe district commissioners Joseph Kamana (in a yellowish shirt) and Robster Mwanza (in a blueish shirt) respectively during the “2019 Chakwela Makumbi”traditional ceremony of Soli people in Chongwe. Am looking for article on Zambia Demolishes Algeria 5-0, what’s up ba LT?