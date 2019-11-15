Transparency International Zambia has welcomed the arrest of the former assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda by the Drug Enforcement Commission yesterday.

TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba said this is a commendable job by Law enforcement Agencies.

Mr Chibamba said the arrest of a former high ranking official communicates the right message to all those who are in positions of authority that no one is above the law and everyone has to account for their deeds or misdeeds during their tenure of office.

He has encouraged the Drug Enforcement Commission to remain professional, do their job diligently and ensure that they get to the bottom of this case.

Mr Chibamba has condemned any political intimidation that will disrupt the professional handling of this case like the solidarity marched witnessed yesterday.

