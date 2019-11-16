We were unlucky is how Zambia U23 coach Beston Chambeshi has summerized his sides flopped 2019 U23 AFCON campaign in Egypt.

On Friday Zambia exited the 2020 Olympics qualifying tournament after finishing bottom of Group B with 1 point following a 1-0 loss to Cote d’Ivoire.

It was Zambia’s second successive Group B defeat after Nigeria crushed them 3-1 on November 12 just four days after kicking off their tournament outing with a 0-0 draw against South Africa.

“We played a tough game playing Ivory Coast it wasn’t an easy game but we had a good game. Unfortunately it is only that again we conceded a goal through another set-piece,” Chambeshi said.

“But otherwise I am happy with the way the boys have come out, they have fought from the start of the tournament, they have been fighting.

” But sometimes in football you need luck so all I can say is we are out but we have learnt one or two things playing at this high level tournament.

” As you have seen the team has shown character that yes they can play soccer but sometimes it is disappointing when you play such kind of football and you come out of the tournament.

” It is good for the boys that they have played at this level and I think they have learnt one or two things from this tournament.

” But we are going with our heads help up because of the way we have played here but we are out of the tournament. ”

Zambia finished four points behind outgoing champions Nigeria who finished third on 4 points.

South Africa finished second on 5 points, one behind Cote d’Ivoire who have both qualified to the semifinal on the final stretch to determine Africa’s top three representatives at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

