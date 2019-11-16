President Edgar Lungu has urged traditional leaders in Lumezi District in Eastern Province to continue working together, in order to achieve meaningful development in the area.

The President has also indicated that the government remains committed to addressing the hunger and drought situation in the area and other affected parts of the country.

President Lungu said this in Lumezi yesterday when he met the six traditional leaders in the district.

The Head of State noted that the government is encouraged and always ready to work with traditional leaders when they show dedication towards working together, in promoting development in their various chiefdoms.

He added that the government will continue working hard to ensure that the promises made to the people are delivered.

The Head of State stated that when chiefs are organized, it is easy for the government to come in and implement developmental projects that improve the livelihood of the people.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has called on the traditional leadership to continue advising and encouraging politicians, noting that they often differ on various issues at various times.

And representing the chiefs, Chief Kazembe thanked President Lungu and government for the developmental projects being implemented in the area.

Chief Kazembe said the road network has been worked on and that the network system has also been improved.

He indicated that because of such development, movements and communication have equally improved, due to the Zamtel towers that have been installed in the area.

Chief Kazembe also appreciated the government for having distributed relief food to the people in the area.

The traditional leader further thanked President Lungu for declaring Lumezi as a district and added that the traditional leadership has agreed that the district administration is situated in the valley.

