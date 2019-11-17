Opposition NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili was on Saturday evening detained in Kitwe and later charged with an offence of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

This was after Mr Kambwili and his entourage passed through Kitwe’s Chisokone market to buy dry fish for his home.

The visit attracted a lot of people especially women Marketeers who wanted to greet Mr Kambwili.

This infuriated PF cadres at the market who organized themselves and almost picked up a fight with Mr Kambwili’s entourage.

Mr Kambwili was picked up from his room at Lunte Lodge after he returned from holding a rally in Kwacha.

After many hours of detention at Kitwe Central Police Station, Mr Kambwili was released from police custody around 21 Hours after paying admission of guilty fine.

He vowed that no form of intimidation will make him stop talking on behalf of the downtrodden.

[Read 30 times, 30 reads today]