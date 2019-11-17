Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu has started implementing measures that will address the long hours of load shedding.

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu spends sleepless nights trying to find workable soilutions to the country’s challenges such as load shedding and high mealie meal prices.

He said President Lungu is also equally unhappy that many parts of the country are going for several hours without power.

Mr Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Ministry was speaking on Saturday afternoon at Milemu grounds in Kabushi during a rally.

He said the 300 MW of power imported from South Africa and the payment of arrears to Maamba Coileries will help cushion the impact of load shedding.

On mealie meal prices, Mr Lusambo said the prices of the staple food has now started reducing.

He said through the Food Reserve Agency, government is offloading subsidized maize to the Millers which is pushing down the prices.

Mr Lusambo who introduced the proprietor of Kamunda Milling, a Kapiri based milling company to the rally said people should not be cheated by those who want to take advantage of the mealie meal situation.

He announced that Kamunda Milling has reduced mealie meal prices with a 25Kg bag of breakfast going for K99 and roller meal at K89.

Mr Lusambo urged other Millers to emulate Kamunda Milling I’m cutting the prices.

He also advised traders in Kabushi constituency to engage Kamunda Milling and enter distributing and retailing partnerships.

Mr Lusambo was accompanied to the rally by PF Deputy Chiefwip Tutwa Ngulube, PF NorthWestern Province Chairman Jackson Kungo and National Cordinator of the President Empowerment Fund Clement Tembo.

And Mr Tembo urged women and youths in Kabushi to form Cooperatives in order to access empowerment funds from the Fund.

He said activities such as block making and poultry business are some of the activities that can be easily funded by the Presidential Empowerment Fund.

At the same rally, Mr Ngulube said the people of Kabushi should continue supporting President Lungu and the area MP Mr Lusambo if they are to benefit from development.

He said President Lungu is the one in the driver’s seat and any kind of development will be channeled through him hence the need to fully support him.

[Read 1,179 times, 1,179 reads today]