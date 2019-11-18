Algeria asserted themselves as Group H overlords on Monday when they went to Botswana and let with a win on match-day -two of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

The defending African champions beat ten-man Botswana 1-0 in Gaborone on Monday night to maintain their 100 percent start following last Thursdays 5-0 home rout of Zambia.

Striker Youcef Belaili struck from a corner in the 15th minute to also score his second in as many games to hand Algeria the 3 points.

Botswana were reduced to ten men in the 83rd minute when midfielder Gape Gaogangwe received his second booking of the day.

Algeria now head into ten-month break leading Group H on 6 points.

Zimbabwe, who visit Algeria next August, are second on 1 point tied with third placed Botswana.

Zambia, who hosts Zimbabwe this Tuesday in Lusaka, is bottom on zero points.

