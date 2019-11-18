Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has strongly warned party members in Masaiti district who are secretly forming parallel structures.

Mr. Mwila has been informed that some party officials have started forming their own structures working against the members of Parliament.

He has also directed Masaiti district chairman David Kalutwa to take legal action against all those working against people in structures.

Mr. Mwila was speaking in Masaiti during a PF mobilization meeting which was attended by selected PF members of Parliament.

He, however, called for unity and discipline among party members ahead of the 2021 general Elections.

And Provincial chairperson Nathan Chanda took a swipe at undisciplined party members.

Mr. Chanda also advised members of Parliament to embrace new members and those at the grass root.

Earlier PF Central committee chairman for party mobilization Richard Musukwa said the mobilization strategy ahead of the 2021 General election must be arched on embracing new members.

Mr. Musukwa warned party officials who have a tendency of insulting members of Parliament to stop because indiscipline among party officials will not be condoned.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]