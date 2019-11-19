Chipolopolo on Tuesday night sustained its worst start to an AFCON qualifier when Zimbabwe beat them 2-1 to suffered their first-ever defeat at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

A Khama Billiat brace in each half ensured Zambia remained winless in two opening games since the 2019 qualifiers when they lost and drew their opening games.

However, today another milestone was added to that unenviable run when Zambia’s raked-in its first-ever set of back-to-back opening games defeats and are now looking in serious risk of missing out on an unprecedented third successive AFCON.

Billiat struck in the 15th and 78th minutes while Patson Daka found the back of the net in the 20th minute with a befitting consolation from a solo effort.

Zambia are bottom of Group H on zero points, Botswana third on 1 point while Zimbabwe and Algeria have 4 and 6 points respectively with four games left before the top two tickets to Cameroon are decided in this pool.

