By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member
From the onset, I wish to challenge the PF administration to deny that this is not true and proceed to providing the public with a figure of how much taxpayers have lost in fraudulent public sector payroll management.
But I wish to assure the public, that the figure presented is even an understatement of the scale of the actual plunder perpetrated by this careless PF regime.
When President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND indicated that we would deliver an unprecedented 5 year $1.5 billion personal and SME taxation reform plan, the Patriotic Front (PF) contemptuously laughed off the idea as a fantasy. We clearly indicated, that the $1.5 billion tax reform plan would be paid for through:
1. An upward adjustment of the lower tax exempt threshold from the current K3,300 to K4,000. This plan is expected to cover the losses of up to K605 per month which households have incurred since 2011 owing to surges in the prices of basic commodities and a slow down in the growth of wages.
2. A 10% reduction in the upper tax bracket from the current 37.5% to 22.5%. This is intended to motivate hard work and excellence, but also provide further relief for households.
3. Relief on business levies and taxation for qualifying SMEs for purposes of allowing them smooth transition to growth and expansion, targeting a no obligation period of up to 5 years.
A combination of these measures alone is expected to reduce household poverty and inequality by allowing families more lattitude to spend on what matters most to them – education, health, food, housing and other services such as water and electricity, whose cost has spiked under the PF.
It is also expected that SMEs will for once be able to invest in business expansion and growth without being punished for good business decision making. This is how we expect to create more jobs and generate more household based incomes at a very basic micro economic level.
Now the reason the PF are quick to dismiss such progressive reforms is because they would rather be drawing money out of the incomes of individuals, households and small businesses and into their own private pockets and other party mobilisation agendas.
We now know that over $15 million is dubiously siphoned and shared out every month among senior civil servants, ministers and the party through the irregularly management of public sector payroll. In fact, the issue of ghost workers is NOT an accident. This is a carefully threaded scheme to steal money using the employment credentials of those long retired, the dead, the transferred and those newly employed.
This is a scheme well known to Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Departmental directors and middle management civil servants. This is why it has taken over 8 years for the PF to have this conversation. In fact, it is the shrinking fiscal space and the pressure on public sector payroll that caused an internal outcry by some good civil servants about this issue.
The UPND is looking to leverage sound public financial management, cutting edge expertise and looking to achieve a less than 35% public sector wage bill of the total budget.
We want to call upon Zambians to believe that something else is different in terms of public leadership.
The kind of new normal the PF want to indoctrinate into the hearts and minds of Zambians is a fraud and a scheme that will injure and steal from many, the prospects of a better future.
2021 is the year we all decide different.
Changing of government will not change any solution, our mind set should be reformed by making sure we focus on farming and by thining outside the box by becoming our boss for Zambia is for all of us and belongs to us.
This african notion that when a party stays in power for long time, it will finish the projects they have started or found is misplaced, how come nations that have had political parties ruling them since independence e.g chamamapinduzi in TZ or zanu pf in ZIMZIM, why are their economies not first world status, yet america and britain where presidents and prime ministers are changed like underpants, the economic progress is there for all blind eyes to see.
When I saw the name Anthony Bwalya, I couldn’t progress to read the article
How can we have 400 ghost workers on the Copperbelt alone? Anyway, luge said , ubomba mwibala, all mwibala. There is not leadership from Edgar sometime I doubt he knows he is president. Can he go and spend a month with Kagame (on tax payers account), please
Kachema sobweshe impanga, soshipele amenshi na mulemfwe usuma, wileka shiye ichyeyeye….
I dont know why this song by the late Father Ntalasha keeps playing in my mind as I watch zambians struggle.
That is true.Zambian govt doesn’t want to embrace technology.It’s so sad guys.$800M for only civil servants.Civil servants have destroyed this country.Civil servants help ministers how to steal.We have civil servants who want to be rich.We have no systems in this govt.Ba Lungu use technology to end stealing.
I have liked the following points:
1. An upward adjustment of the lower tax exempt threshold from the current K3,300 to K4,000.
2. A 10% reduction in the upper tax bracket from the current 37.5% to 22.5%. This is intended
3. To achieve a less than 35% public sector wage bill of the total budget.