Zambia Police has launched a special operation aimed at curbing the escalating criminal activities in Kitwe.

Deputy Inspector of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso is leading a team of Special Forces that has set camp in Kitwe since last night.

Last night 37 people were picked up in Kitwe for various offences with loitering topping the list.

Mr. Kapeso this morning interacted with the local media where he outlined his one-week tour of duty for and on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.

Other activities include community interaction in Kitwe’s Bulangililo township where a public meeting will be held this afternoon.

And speaking during a media interaction this morning, Mr. Kapeso urged the media to help the police with information that may help curb criminal activities in Kitwe.

Meanwhile,Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu said he is happy that the Police has taken a huge step towards the problem that should have been attended to earlier.

