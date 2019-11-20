The Cooperating Partners Group has urged the Zambian Government to work towards obtaining an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Cooperating Partners Group Chairperson who is also German Ambassador to Zambia Achim Burkart says the group is ready to support the country in this endeavor.

Speaking during the second-high level policy dialogue with cooperating Partners at Mulungushi International Conference centre in Lusaka today, Mr. Burkart describes the recent visit of an IMF team to Zambia as a sign that Government is determined to engage

ith the IMF.

And Mr. Burkart said fighting corruption remains work in progress and requires the commitment of all Zambians and cooperating partners.

He noted that Zambia has numerous institutions and regulations in place.

Mr. Burkart observed that the increase in hours of load shedding has negatively impacted businesses and low-income households that cannot afford alternative sources of energy.

He said the Cooperating Partners have called on Government to deal decisively with ZESCO’s financial situation.

And, National Development Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme informed the cooperating partners that government is now halfway in the implementation of the Zambia’s 7th National Development Plan and the mid-term evaluation of the plan to assess the country’ performance.

Mr. Chitime meeting today will review the economy and energy reform roadmap among others.

