Former Law Association of Zambia President Linda Kasonde is saddened with the lack of interest by Zambians, the Civil Society and especially fellow lawyers on the petition to challenge Bill number 10.
Ms Kasonde who is Executive Director of Chapter One Foundation noted with sadness that with trial having begun on 12 November, there hasn’t been much interest from Zambians especially lawyers.
She has called on Zambians to show solidarity to demonstrate how important an issue this is as the trial continues today.
Ms Kasonde said this is the most important case in the history of Zambia after Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula tried to stop Zambia from changing into a one-party state in 1972.
“The stakes are just as high in this case and yet the court gallery is empty”, she lamented in a Facebook posting.
The Law Association of Zambia and Chapter One Foundation took out a petition to challenge Bill No. 10 and Trial began on 12th November 2019.
I feel your sadness Linda.
Linda mukeumfwika naimwe… Listen, Zambians are docile citizens, cowards, slow, whatever names you can call tortoise and snails. Extremely armless, and get urinated on by even drunk PF thugs.
Look at football, they have even stopped playing. Did you see any Zambian coach on line orchestrating game these days???
If all PF ministers died from lightening, they will all still continue receiving salary from Simon Miti, and you do nothing about it.
Docile citizens… Even you NGO are only concerned with donors’ money.
Only UPND and NDC are trying. Socialist and Green Party are cowards…..
useless linda keep dreaning
bill 10 is has more progessive clauses perid.
Forward with PF
Zambians docile? I beg to differ. They’re not. Zambians are driven by un-enlightened individual ism so far. This is a relic from the pre-industrial, pre-commercial lifestyle. They don’t know how to organize and influence desirable outcomes.They’re yet to learn what it is to be a citizen. They just know how to belong to a tribe.
It’s because it has been politisized. Lesson learnt: Don’t politisize every issue, people are tired of such approaches.
Zambians are a docile people with poor reading culture, they will complain bill comes into effect. Unless if it was DSTV subscription or the Zambian football match not being televised.
Let Linda carry her cross. Its rainy season and all I am interested is increasing my maize hectarage for maize this season.
She was invited to the NDC and she abandoned it. Its her cup of coffee and let her drink it. ati chiputa.
Ma1ab!sh yekayeka chabe
Its really sad that zambia after 55 years of independence could have such a situation where people are only interested in trivial issues and not matters that define where the country is going. What sort of people have we become? Things are going wrong and all we talk about is tribalism. Where are the so called educated people?. Its that kind of attitude that has led zambia to be ruled by uneducated primitive people. 55 years down the line we could have leaders such as Lusambo. Reflect on kk’s leadership compared to what we have today.
Because you are sadden everybody to be saddened of [email protected] 10 …? If you hate Lungu so everybody should hate him?
By the way is there any civil Society organization in Europe that is sponsored by the blacks from Africa…?
Why is it that black race like crucifying fellow blacks?
Its not just a lack of interest.We all know that the ConCourt is just an extension of the PF executive.
Most opposition parties have even stopped taking matters to the kangaroo court.You will not get any justice from there.
However, don’t worry Ms Kasonde. You ,LAZ and other legal brains should keep exposing this sham of a court.After 2021 , your efforts shall be rewarded.
The Con Courts existence is largely linked to the PF’s stay in power.
Poor reading culture plus cowardness that’s us
This is the Information Age. You switch on your mobile data, Google “bill 10” and voila!! You can read bill 10 yourself and form an opinion and support or reject it. You don’t need Linda Kasonde and other hyenas to push you to fight a battle with someone they consider their enemy. It’s everyone’s democratic right to support what they believe in. The lack of interest comes from most Zambians knowing bill 10 is a good bill and Linda and the hyenas are being payed to frustrate ECL and PF in their regime change agenda.
