Former Law Association of Zambia President Linda Kasonde is saddened with the lack of interest by Zambians, the Civil Society and especially fellow lawyers on the petition to challenge Bill number 10.

Ms Kasonde who is Executive Director of Chapter One Foundation noted with sadness that with trial having begun on 12 November, there hasn’t been much interest from Zambians especially lawyers.

She has called on Zambians to show solidarity to demonstrate how important an issue this is as the trial continues today.

Ms Kasonde said this is the most important case in the history of Zambia after Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula tried to stop Zambia from changing into a one-party state in 1972.

“The stakes are just as high in this case and yet the court gallery is empty”, she lamented in a Facebook posting.

The Law Association of Zambia and Chapter One Foundation took out a petition to challenge Bill No. 10 and Trial began on 12th November 2019.

[Read 448 times, 448 reads today]