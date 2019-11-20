Chipolopolo assistant coach Mumamba Numba admits Zambia ‘s 2021 AFCON qualifying hopes are looking precarious.

Chipolopolo on Tuesday suffered an unprecedented second successive opening AFCON qualifying fixture when Zimbabwe beat them 2-1 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The result came just five days after defending champions Algeria beat them 5-0 away in Blida.

Thoses results have left Chipolopolo rock bottom of Group H on zero points, behind Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa who have 1, 4 and 6 points respectively.

“I think our chances of qualifying to the AFCON are a bit tricky especially that we have lost at home,” Numba told the media after his boss Aggrey Chiyangi skipped the post match briefing at Heroes Stadium.

“Had we gotten the win, it could have put us in a better position.

” But I think looking at the games we have left, all we need is to try and work hard and win all the remaining four games, then we can see whether we can qualify or not.

“We have a team that can do that but all that we need to do is to work on the team and encourage them.”

Zambia resumes its Group H campaign next August away to Botswana.

The AFCON qualifiers take a long break to make way for the Africa zone 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, June and July, 2020.

