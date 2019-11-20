The United Party for National Development (UPND) says it is disheartening that President Edgar Lungus political advisor Kaizer Zulu has been allowed to walk freely along the corridors of power after causing terror and engaging in criminal activities.
Party Secretary-General Stephen Katuka says what Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu did by recklessly bashing a school bus in Lusaka carrying other people’s children and later brandishing a gun, after hiring thugs to beat up the driver of the school bus, cannot go without serious backlash.
Mr. Katuka said Kaizer Zulu does not deserve to be a civil servant let alone special assistant to President Edgar Lungu.
“We cannot have a person who, a few months ago, closed a bar in Kafue after an altercation with a fellow citizen. It is Zulu who used a gun in Kitwe to threaten civilians”, he said.
Mr. Katuka said Kaizer Zulu is not above the law and must meet all the medical expenses for the driver he beat up.
He has demanded that the Road Transport and Safety Agency in collaboration with the Zambia Police Service to immediately arrest Kaizer Zulu failure to which the UPND shall institute legal action against him on behalf of the Public.
Mr. Katuka said Mr. Zulu is a threat to fellow citizens and does not deserve to move freely the way he is doing now.
He said Mr Zulu needs serious discipline and the law should visit him.
“We are amazed that Edgar Lungu seems to be under siege and appears to be subordinate to Kaizer Zulu. It seems to us that Lungu fears Zulu to the core. This is the reason why Zulu has continued to misbehave”, Mr Katuka added.
He said it is regrettable that Mr. Zulu last time forced his way into Heroes Stadium pitch and started harassing match officials.
“We condemn the behavior of Kaizer Zulu and demand that State House takes serious action with immediate effect”, he said.
UPND should have kept quiet, now Lungu won’t fire him because of your ultimatum
What’s the difference between Kaiza and Tekelo?
The way you people describe Kaiza makes me think that he is a moron. Is he?
Who is [email protected] between the two?
The narrative from Katuka of all people takes me to the mountain.
Someone explain without political bias.
In addition Kaiza is a Willie look alike. Any relationship whatsoever?
I agree. If you want Lungu to do something, the UPND will always be a wrong messenger. They ignore everything that the UPND says
This KZ guy is indeed a loose canon, aish!!
Dream on, Stephen Katuka. Kaiser Zulu will simply say, ” lelo mwaonanji?
Let’s just deal with whoever appointed him in 2021 because no action will be taken against this shameless thug. Lawyers generally have got class but his boss as a senior lawyer was living in Jack compound. Hence appointing riff raffs as presidential advisors.
That is the most nincompoop suggestion one with pure sanity can ever make. Judge not people an the basis of which komboni they hail from.
Can we have some mature discussion.
You mean people who live in Jack Compound are riff raffs.
Akainde’s advisor is William Tekere Banda who is a piece of shiit worse than Kaizer.
However I don’t like Kaizer being close to the President.
Jesus! So that Willie thing is UPNDEAD now?
Are Kaiza and Willie on some form of Jenkem?
Tekere does not go around beating up people, brandishing a guy and bumping his vehicle into a bus carrying school children. Thats the greatest shortcoming of zambians… trying to rationalize madness by comparing it to something else.
LT even blocking comments on this. Is the whole nation under this thugs spell?
UPND should have tact.This Kaiser f00l is a useful 1diot,all who want this failure of a president to go in 2021 should realise that Kaiser is doing there job for them.Let Lungu keep his Kaiser so that people realise that to get rid of Kaiser they need to get rid of Lungu
One person cannot bring down the people’s president. I have come to believe that EL means well for us. I am giving PF my vote come 2021 for the 1st time ever. Kaiser should keep calm. Is he on Government salary for crying out loud?
@Mailo, the danger with keeping him till then is that at the rate he is going, he wont be just aiming the gun at people but will now start pulling the trigger and killing. I am just shocked that he was brandishing a gun were our school children were near.
It’s not LT Mr .mbizo is the group of UPND stooges who like blocking their fellow bloggers.As you can see that LT is another watchdog’s UPND
President Lungu should get rid of kaizer, Dora, Lusambo, Chitotela, Smiley Sikazwe, Kampyongo and Luo.
