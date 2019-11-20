The United Party for National Development (UPND) says it is disheartening that President Edgar Lungus political advisor Kaizer Zulu has been allowed to walk freely along the corridors of power after causing terror and engaging in criminal activities.

Party Secretary-General Stephen Katuka says what Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu did by recklessly bashing a school bus in Lusaka carrying other people’s children and later brandishing a gun, after hiring thugs to beat up the driver of the school bus, cannot go without serious backlash.

Mr. Katuka said Kaizer Zulu does not deserve to be a civil servant let alone special assistant to President Edgar Lungu.

“We cannot have a person who, a few months ago, closed a bar in Kafue after an altercation with a fellow citizen. It is Zulu who used a gun in Kitwe to threaten civilians”, he said.

Mr. Katuka said Kaizer Zulu is not above the law and must meet all the medical expenses for the driver he beat up.

He has demanded that the Road Transport and Safety Agency in collaboration with the Zambia Police Service to immediately arrest Kaizer Zulu failure to which the UPND shall institute legal action against him on behalf of the Public.

Mr. Katuka said Mr. Zulu is a threat to fellow citizens and does not deserve to move freely the way he is doing now.

He said Mr Zulu needs serious discipline and the law should visit him.

“We are amazed that Edgar Lungu seems to be under siege and appears to be subordinate to Kaizer Zulu. It seems to us that Lungu fears Zulu to the core. This is the reason why Zulu has continued to misbehave”, Mr Katuka added.

He said it is regrettable that Mr. Zulu last time forced his way into Heroes Stadium pitch and started harassing match officials.

“We condemn the behavior of Kaizer Zulu and demand that State House takes serious action with immediate effect”, he said.

