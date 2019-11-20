The 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season made a sparkless return after a forgettable two-week international break with Zanaco and Green Buffaloes playing out to a 1-1 draw at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday.

Zanaco and Buffaloes went into the break of this Lusaka derby scoreless.

The deadlock was broken in a spell of two minutes when Chitiya Mususu tapped-in an assist from Lawrence Chungu in the 72nd minute.

Buffaloes equalized a minute later when Paul Simpemba punished Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo’s defensive error to see the two sides share the points.

Buffaloes stay put at number five on 16 points from ten games played, eleven points behind leaders Zesco United and five adrift of second placed Napsa Stars.

Zanaco exchange places with Nkwazi up to 11th and 12th places respectively, tied on 11 points.

But Zanaco have played seven games with three matches in hand.

