Former President Rupiah Banda has called on farmers across the country to fully participate in food production in order to make Zambia food secure.

Mr. Banda says small scale farmers who are majority producers to take advantage of this year’s farming season to grow a variety of food crops.

He said it is important for Zambia to be food secure by encouraging small scale farmers to fully participate in food production.

Mr. Banda said he is happy with the current farming input distribution strategies as most inputs have been distributed across the country.

He also called on young people to go into farming as there is available land for the activity.

Mr. Banda was speaking in South Africa when he transited to Mozambique where he has been invited by that country to attend former President Joaquim Alberto Chissano’s 80th birthday celebration.

He is also expected to attend a symposium under the theme “Mozambique’s Foreign Policy and Diplomacy from the Origins to the Present”.

The purpose of the symposium is to pay tribute to President Chissano for the important role he played in the building of a new and independent Mozambique as a diplomat and as a statesman.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

