Former President Rupiah Banda has called on farmers across the country to fully participate in food production in order to make Zambia food secure.
Mr. Banda says small scale farmers who are majority producers to take advantage of this year’s farming season to grow a variety of food crops.
He said it is important for Zambia to be food secure by encouraging small scale farmers to fully participate in food production.
Mr. Banda said he is happy with the current farming input distribution strategies as most inputs have been distributed across the country.
He also called on young people to go into farming as there is available land for the activity.
Mr. Banda was speaking in South Africa when he transited to Mozambique where he has been invited by that country to attend former President Joaquim Alberto Chissano’s 80th birthday celebration.
He is also expected to attend a symposium under the theme “Mozambique’s Foreign Policy and Diplomacy from the Origins to the Present”.
The purpose of the symposium is to pay tribute to President Chissano for the important role he played in the building of a new and independent Mozambique as a diplomat and as a statesman.
This is according to a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.
Shut up you useless Bandit….just enjoy your retirement house makaka
Anonymous: RB doesn’t derserve that from u. He had his weak points but he took expert advice in way the PF can ever do.
The worst Presidents in the history of Zambia…Bandit Edgar Lungu and Bandit Rupiah Banda wako ni wako the globetrotter…
@ Nemwine you are wrong Rupiah Banda is still stealing tax payers money via his cohort Bandit Lungu..these guys are working hand in hand bankrupting Zambia by any means necessary
Well, I may not be privy to a lot of things u know. For that I can give u the benefit of the doubt. Of course I’m worried about hw certain decisions that hv been made on behalf of the Republic of Zambia. The full implications of some of these decisions are yet to be felt but it will be nasty believe me.
Zambians were unfair to this man RB. He was much better than the PF and recognized and respected the diversity of wht constitutes the Zambian population. Yet he was kicked out of office.