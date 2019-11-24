THE Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group has noted with dismay the uncoordinated road closures in Lusaka as a result of various road works taking place within the city that are leaving most motorist stranded.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group has also noted that these road closures do not provide alternative routes or detours for the motorists, especially those that are new to Lusaka such as tourists and visitors.

“The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group urges the Zambia Roads Development Agency, the Road Transport and Safety Agency and the Lusaka City Council to compel the construction companies to map up alternative routes for every road they close during their road works. We also demand that all busy roads closed should be worked on day and night to lessen the duration of their being closed,” says Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group observes that these uncoordinated road closures have led to a lot of traffic jams, increased late comings at work or meetings and are forcing those with tight schedules to jump the queue and drive on the shoulders of the roads and on the wrong lane just as to get to their destination fast there by increasing the chances of road accidents and bashing of pedestrians using the sidewalks.

“Most major roads are being worked on right now and there are a lot of closures. However, there is no guidance as to what alternative roads one can use to reach their destination. Our appeal to Lusaka City Council is to improve road guidance signs that tells visitors into Lusaka new alternative routes one can use to get into Chelston, Avondale or Airport when coming or entering the City from the Kabwe direction or short cuts to Kabwata Chilenje, Woodlands or Kabulonga Mtendere when entering Lusaka from the Kafue direction. Rings roads and short cuts to public institutions like the University Teaching Hospital, High Court, Government Offices, University of Zambia and major shopping malls or townships need to be identified and signage put up,” says Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group is confident that once all roads detours are announced before hand and alternative roads indicated, Lusaka will have less congestions and frustrating driving as motorists will plan their journeys well in advance so as to reach their destination on time and in good health.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is an online group with over 1,700 road safety ambassadors and is for sharing experiences and knowledge on road safety and defensive driving on Zambian roads by road experts, professional drivers and other road users including passengers and pedestrians. The Group discussions will help identify road safety issues, bad policies and bad road designs requiring improvement by Government and its road safety agencies such as RTSA, RDA, NRFA, ZP and local councils.

Every week, the ZRHSG will produce a statement summarising the group discussion and sharing this opinion with Road Safety agencies and other policy makers so they improve Zambia’s Road Safety.

