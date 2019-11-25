Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has clarified that Zambia paid US$20.5 million to Eskom of South Africa for power imports and not the US$27 million being reported in some sections of the media.

Mr Nkhuwa said power imports for one month cost the country US$20.5 million US$6.5 million was for the arrears for the power supplied to Zambia in 2015.

Meanwhile Mr Nkhuwa said there will be no significant change in the load shedding schedule following the commencement in the importation of electricity from South Africa.

He said the imported power will only reduce load shedding by two hours because the power deficit remains huge.

Mr Nkhuwa added that the distribution of power being imported from South Africa will be according to the Zesco schedule.

He said the importation of 300 megawatts of power has only reduced the deficit to 600 megawatts which remains huge.

And Mr Nkhuwa has disclosed that Zambia owes Electricidade de Moçambique-EDM-of Mozambique 70 million US Dollars for power supplied in 2017.

Mr Nkhuwa said government has also shelved the idea to import power from EDM of Mozambique because they are expensive.

He explained that EDM was demanding 12.9 cents per kilowatt hour which is expensive.

Featuring on the Breakfast show this morning on Hot FM Radio, Mr Nkhuwa said government has devised a payment plan and has been paying some money to dismantle the debt owed to EDM.

