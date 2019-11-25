Kitwe United have bounced back on top of the FAZ National Division One League following a 2-1 home win over Kafue Celtic on Saturday at Garden Park Stadium.

Captain Moses Lolozi and striker Phregon Kunda scored for Chingalika in this round 12 match.

The win pushed Chingalika to 27 points from 12 matches played.

Kitwe took advantage of Young Green Eagles’ 1-1 draw with Police College to supplant the ZNS side from the top on goal difference.

Young Eagles are also on 27 points but have an inferior goal difference against Kitwe.

During Saturday action, only Kitwe managed to secure victory with the rest of the games in this league ending in draws.

Prison Leopards forced a 1-1 draw at Chambishi with Nchanga Rangers settling for a goalless draw with Chindwin Sentries at home in Chingola and Zesco Malaiti held National Assembly to a 1-1 draw.

Prison are third on the table with 23 points from 12 matches played.

Week 12

Kitwe United 2-1 Kafue Celtic

Zesco Malaiti 1-1 National Assembly

Chambishi 1-1 Prison Leopards

Young green Eagles 1-1 Police College

Mpulungu Harbour 0-0 Zesco Shockers

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Chindwin Sentries

