The Late Chilubi Member of Parliament Rosario Fundanga will be buried today at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

And President Edgar Lungu yesterday visited the Funeral home to offer his condolence to the Fundanga family following the death of the MP.

President Lungu arrived at the Funeral home around 16:30 hours and was ushered into the house by St Ignatius Parish Priest Charles Chilinda where he met the widower who is also Former Bank of Zambia Governor Caleb Fundanga.

The Head of State also signed in the book of condolence in honour of Mrs. Fundanga and attended a requiem service at the house.

In his message, President Lungu said Mrs. Fundanga will be greatly missed for her hard work and love for the people of Chilubi.

Several Cabinet Ministers who include Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo and Religious Affairs Minister, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili among other Cabinet Ministers accompanied President Lungu to the funeral home.

And Family Representative Robert Chomba told ZNBC News that before burial at Leopards Hill Memorial Park, a Church Service will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 08 Hours.

Mrs. Fundanga passed away on Wednesday November 20th, 2019 at the age of 56 in Lusaka after collapsing at her home.

She also served as Member of the Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources from September 20th, 2017 until her death.

