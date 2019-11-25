The State has asked the Constitutional Court to assess the amount of money that Ministers who stayed in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 are supposed to pay back.

Principal State Advocate, Francis Mwale says the state wants to effect the Judgment as guided by the Court.

Mr. Mwale says the court registrar should, therefore, assess the amounts that are supposed to be paid and would like the court to attend to its request.

He says the state wants to comply with the judgment and but has challenges in both addressing the recovery of emoluments and considering the question of indemnity as the exact emolument to be recovered have not been agreed by the parties, three years after

judgment.

This is according to an affidavit in support of the assessment of the amount that is supposed to be paid back by the affected people.

On August 8, 2016, the Constitutional Court ordered former cabinet, Provincial and Deputy Ministers to pay back to the State all the allowances and salaries they received during the period.

The Law Association of Zambia -LAZ- petitioned the court to order the former ministers who stayed in office after the dissolution of Parliament to pay back the monies they received.

In this matter, Ngosa Simbyakula, 63 others, and the Attorney General were the respondents.

[Read 251 times, 253 reads today]