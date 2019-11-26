The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cautioned political parties to desist from engaging into violent acts or risk being suspended.

ECZ Commissioner Derrick Simwinga said the commission will not condone violence from any political party.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Simwinga said this in Milenge yesterday during a senstisation meeting ahead of the Milenge Town Council Chairperson by-elections slated for 5th December 2019.

Mr. Simwinga said any political party that will incite violence will be barred from participating in elections and be suspended.

The ECZ Commissioner has further urged political parties to desist from ferrying cadres from one district to another noting that it was the outsiders that cause confusion.

Mr. Simwinga has since called on the police to be vigilant and ensure people entering the district do so with right motives.

He noted that although citizens have a right of movement to any part of the country, it should not be with the aim of breaking the law and disturbing order.

Meanwhile, Mr. Simwinga has called on traditional leaders to desist from engaging in partisan politics.

He said this during a sensitisation meeting on traditional leaders and the electoral process which was held in Milenge today.

Mr. Simwinga urged traditional leaders to instead embrace every candidate and political party to champion peace and unity.

And ECZ Principal Electoral Officer for Voter Education, Mataa Sikota, told traditional leaders to allow their subjects to vote for their preferred candidates without intimidating them.

Mr. Sikota said traditional leaders should not instill fear in their subjects or threaten them for favouring a particular candidate.

“Do not force your subjects to vote against their will. Let them choose the leaders they want,” he advised.

And acting chieftainess Sokontwe of the Ushi people, Florence Chipe, advised her fellow traditional leaders to protect their integrity by being politically neutral.

Mrs. Chipe noted that chiefs lose credibility the moment they begin to exhibit partisan politics.

[Read 212 times, 212 reads today]