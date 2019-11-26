The Health Professions Council of Zambia has with immediate effect discontinued training in Environmental Health and Clinical Medicine at Conquerous Institute-The Institute of Health Sciences in Solwezi, North-western Province.

HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Bwembya Bwalya said this was upon discovering that the Institution was offering the two programs illegally.

Mr Bwalya said HPCZ received an alert that Conquerous Institute had enrolled students in Environmental Health and Clinical Medicine without Approval Certificates from the regulatory body.

He said an advert was also placed on social media inviting students to apply for enrolment in the same programmes.

Mr Bwalya said at the time of the HPCZ inspection, students were already out for internship while the Institution continued selling application forms to more prospective students in the abovementioned programmes for the January 2020 intake.

He said the Council has since directed that the students be recalled from internship and all payments made for tuition or enrolment be refunded.

Mr Bwalya has further warned Internship Sites against admitting students from Conquerous Institute in the cited illegal programmes.

He explained that apart from illegally offering medical sciences, some of the irregularities discovered at the Institution were enrolment of students without Grade Twelve Certificates, the Institution did not have proper infrastructure for training health programmes, and had no running water, a situation that could pose health risks for the students and staff.

Mr Bwalya said the discontinuing of the training in Environmental Health and Clinical Medicine at Conquerous Institute is in accordance with Section 32 of the Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009 of the Laws of Zambia.

He urged Zambians to be alert by checking with the Health Professions Council of Zambia that a Training Institution offering Health Programmes has a valid Approval Certificate, before going ahead to enroll.

