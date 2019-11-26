Shepolopolo star Mary Mwakapila is elated by Zambia’s nomination for the 2019 CAF Women’s Team of the Year Award.

Zambia is competing against Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa for the Women’s National Team of the year Award.

‘I am happy we are part of the nominations,’ Mwakapila said.

‘It means we are not on the same level,’ she said.

Shepolopolo minted silver at the 2019 COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

The team has also reached the final qualifying stage of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Team coach Bruce Mwape has also been nominated for a second year running for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year Award.

