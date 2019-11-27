Experienced trainer Gaston Mutobo says he is not bitter after being fired by Power Dynamos on Monday.

Power re-engaged Mutobo two months ago after the resignation of Fordson Kabole as coach.

Mutobo has since been replaced with Perry Mutapa, who ditched Forest Rangers on Monday.

‘They handed me the letter on Monday. I was told that my contract has been terminated for non performance,’ Mutobo said.

‘I am fine, I am just laughing. I have grown up in football with more than 35 years of experience so I cannot be bitter,’ he said.

‘Its football, this development has come. I say good luck to Power Dynamos. May God bless them. I am praying that Power regain its lost glory,’ Mutobo added.

Mutobo has left Power placed 13th in the FAZ Super Division with 11 points from 10 matches played.

