President Edgar Lungu has expressed optimism that the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will consider the country’s request to finance infrastructure development.
The Zambian government has submitted four priority infrastructure development projects to the Abu Dhabi fund, for financing consideration.
ZANIS reports that President Lungu expressed optimism when he paid a courtesy call on the Abu Dhabi Development Fund in Abu Dhabi today.
The four projects are the rehabilitation of the 238 kilometre of the Serenje-Mpika road, which forms part of the North-East corridor, linking Zambia to the port of Dar es salaam in Tanzania. The other project includes the upgrading of a 225 kilometre Kasela – Kaona road, which links the mineral –rich, North Western Province in Zambia, to the ports in Wavis Bay in Namibia and Durban in South Africa.
Brit brought dye at Chirundu which links Zambia to Zimbabwe is also on the list and the re-development of Misisi and Chibolya unplanned settlements located on prime land within 1.5 killomitres of the Central Business District.
President Lungu stressed that to further encourage investment in the economy, his administration has been promoting business partnerships between Zambia and foreign owned companies and institutions as well as Public Private Partnerships (PPP) were synergies are created.
He explained that Zambia has a predictable and well-developed legal framework backing investment promotion and protection with standards of treatment to protect and guarantee investments with legislated property rights to full and market value compensation.
He stated that Zambia has numerous investment opportunities in all sectors of the economy such as agriculture and agro processing, infrastructure development, mining, energy, construction, tourism among others. He encouraged the Abu Dhabi Development Fund to invest and undertake projects in Zambia.
And Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Director General, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, states that the private sector is the leading economic driver of any economy hence the need to support it.
Al Suwaidi said the Fund will look at the projects submitted as well as other sectors to see which ones to embark on. He expressed confidence that the two countries will collaborate on various developmental projects including energy, infrastructure and trade.
The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is an autonomous national entity affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government. It aims to help developing countries to achieve sustainable socio-economic growth through financial assistance in the forms of concessionary loans, managing government grants and equities.
The Fund embodies the UAE‘s commitment to actively support the development process of emerging countries. Infrastructure development is among the Zambian Government priority areas, which is upheld in the country’s Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) including the Vision 2030.
Can Lungu go anywhere without begging for help?
So shameful.
He begs on his Twitter, he begs in parliament, he begs on international trips.
Zambia is like a street kid.
Mr. President, if your government had simply been prudent in managing resources and had not been full of greedy and corrupt people, you wouldnt have to be running around begging for money.
This is why we will never be self sufficient. We want to live above our means. That is why most people in PF are corrupt. They want to live above their means so they steal and set up shady and overpriced contracts. Just look at how the PF chairman in CB has been given a huge contract by KCM!
It is this mindset that is now manifesting at a national administration level. If you cant steal, borrow. The PF motto!
Now that your overnight romance with China is over,as a professional prostitute …you have shifted attention to ARABS.You cannot seek Arabs to come develop your nation for free.I wonder your ability to reason…its indeed true that you have mental illness.Not even a century has passed since your seemingly slavery was abolished ..with so much accusation.This time around,either you take your selves or simply invite them to come enslave you on home soil. Misisi and Chibolya has been sold….Locals get ready to vacate the land without compensation. The money has been given in to Jagwa ,and will be utilized for 2021 erections….Zambian people,men and women in uniforms are to blame.
“Duduzile Mwanakatwe Maggy”: The beauty of this exchange is that I personally know u as my doctor. I know your professional accomplishments in medicine. But u hv got it wrong on men in uniform. Leave them out of misrule.
There is a BEMBA saying that says, “UKUPESHA LUNGU KWENDAMO.” To know how arid or useless the land is you should walk through it ,Zambians have seen the hardships that were brought by PF and are now going to vote with their eyes focused and remove this PF Government from power as they have seen its failures and hunger it has inflicted on its citizens. No wander soldiers are now feeding on snakes instead of Beef or Pork products.Ati initiative, Lelo kulya insato. The Soldiers were just reminding him that they are starving as well and he thinks it is initiative to feed on serpents. Meanwhile, JOHN WALKER has arrived to the Arabs to beg for money which zambians won’t see its fruits .Shame
Off you go with a begging bowl after you steal our money (42 fire trucks)??
The new set standards of a Zambian President are shocking. No vision but only good at asking other people to fund our projects. Even if that money is given for the projects. It will all end up in the cadre’s pockets while projects remain unfinished. Banana Republic!
Ba Lungu nga ba enda it is always begging for money .He also forgets that he is a president and does not need to negotiate for development funds himself as he has the ministers to do this job.His party PF has put Zambia in huge foreign debt and by the time his party leaves office Zambia will be taken over by foreigners. This is the problem when one has KAPONYAS as advisers. Mukose ba PF ,ubwato bwenu ingw’ena naitula uno mwaka and you are about to get drowned .NO marine in vicinity to help .IMF not helping zambia as at now due to your financial mismanagement and thieving.Probably when a new party is in Office after 2021thats when IMF will help.
I cho chi worst president on earth chi beggar, Jona Meno Meno, AKA thieving lawyer wanna be, AKA shame less beggar and thief who has looted with his parliament of baboons…. wasted years indeed with this dander head… what a toser. Even the same money he is begging for he wants to steal, no respect for a man who steals from a widow
HH is losing again in 2021. ECL until 2026
Negativity will kill you ba opposition blind supporters. What is wrong with asking for help? The drought related hardships that we are experiencing are just temporary……but you blindly blame Lungu…!!!!??!! Don’t allow negativity to block your analysis God given power. Once you embrace negativity, all will be negative …!!! We need development not just eating and going to the toilet. Building is expensive and so we should expect some hardships. It’s just temporary, all will be well after building. Continue building ba PF….we are behind you. It’s only a negative mind that can not see the change in terms of infrastructure development that PF has continued doing…
And he is going to beg money from people who hardly have any rain lol! Zambia is cursed to have a presido like him!
Can the damaged proflight plane be chartered to bring this rat home on autopilot