TopStar has recorded a 10 percent loss in business due to current load shedding being experienced countrywide.

TopStar Chief Executive Officer Liu Yingnan also disclosed that due to load shedding, operations cost has increased because the company is now running generator sets at all transmission sites.

Mr. Liu however says the company has introduced solar products loaded with a panel 24 HD TV, back up battery, 4 LED bulbs to ensure that households have access to television throughout the day.

He said this during a media breakfast in Lusaka today.

And Mr. Liu also thanked government and ZNBC for ensuring that the company achieves 100 percent digital television coverage.

