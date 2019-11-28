The Zambia Police in Chinsali district has embarked on a programme to sensitise communities about issues of gender based violence (GBV).

This is in support of the 16 days of gender activism against gender based violence.

And speaking during the sensitization meeting in Kabuta area of Chinsali district yesterday, Division Child Protection Co-ordinator from the Zambia Police Service Stansious Sikazwe said issues of GBV are on an increase in the country.

Mr. Sikazwe said the Victim Support Unit of the Zambia Police Service will continue investigating cases of GBV in a bid to reduce the vice.

He has meanwhile condemned GBV victims especially women and girls who are in a habit of withdrawing cases from the police and the courts.

He said victims should not bow to community intimidation noting that they should instead leave the law to take its course.

Mr. Sikazwe has since appealed to the general public to always ensure that they report all cases of GBV to the Zambia Police Victim Support Unit (VSU).

And Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Investigations Officer, Cindy Chita, has called on residents of Kabuta to report any case of drugs abuse in the area especially among the young people.

Ms. Chita said drug abuse is one of the causes of GBV adding that the Commission, together with the Zambia Police Service, will arrest perpetrators of the vice.

The theme for this year’s 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is “raising an equality conscious generation against Gender Based Violence”.

