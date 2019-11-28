The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia is happy with the general administration of 2019 national examination.

As an organization that independently policed Grades 7, 9 and 12 national examinations, NAQEZ is excited that the exams were leakage free.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa has saluted the Ministry of General Education, the Examinations Council of Zambia, all School Administrators and teachers across the Country all security wings ,parents, the Media, Civil Society and all the 2019 candidates for delivering credible national examinations.

Mr Chansa said what has happened this year is a sharp and excellent departure from the shameful past where most candidates had prior access to papers days or weeks before actual days of writing.

He said this saw Zambia become a Country with the highest cases of exam leakages in Southern Africa.

Mr Chansa expressed hope that what has happened this year will forever change the well known embarrassing narrative of having condemned national examinations.

He has however cautioned the Ministry of General Education and the Examination Council of Zambia to avoid complacency saying this is now time to work harder and consolidate the feat which has been scored.

“It is time to begin planning for much more superior national examinations for 2020.We should never allow exams to be leaked in this country again. The Ministry and ECZ managed to seal the leaks, security was enhanced and our candidates wrote without undue advantages. Previously, papers for national examinations were actually past papers because candidates saw them before writing”, he added.

Mr Chansa said in 2020, NAQEZ will mount vicious sensitization crusades against exam leakages as the battle is not yet over until learners and citizens fully understand the grave effects of exam leakages.

He said the Ministry plans for 2020 national examinations, funds for distributing Papers should be priority.

Mr Chansa said the Ministry must also seriously consider giving allowances to supervisors and invigilators as a way of motivating them for doing extra work .

