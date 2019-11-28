oach Perry Mutapa has set a modest target of helping Power Dynamos to survive relegation in the current campaign after being hired by the Kitwe side on Tuesday.

Mutapa, who has been handed a two-year deal, replaced fired Gaston Mutobo.

He inherits a Power side that is placed 13th in the Super Division with 11 points from 10 matches played.

‘It’s big appointment. It’s an honour; it’s a privilege to coach a team like Power Dynamos. We are just hope we will do our best,’ Mutapa said at Arthur Davies Stadium.

‘We know where we are coming to, Power Dynamos has been struggling but I think for this season the most important thing is to stabilize the team.

Just to stay in the Super Division it will be great. We are coming here because this should be a project,’ he said.

Mutapa admitted he needed time to restore Power’s past glory.

‘A project will take time for it to bare fruits. I know Power Dynamos are not doing well, I am not a coward but the most important thing is to keep this team afloat in the Super Division,’ he said.

Mutapa’s first match in charge is against Lumwana Radiants coached by his mentor Patrick Phiri.

He has previously coached Lusaka Dynamos.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]