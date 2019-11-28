UNICEF Country Representative Noala Skinner says there is urgent need to double the efforts towards addressing the plight a girl child in Western province.

Ms. Skinner says current statistics regarding the marginalization of girls in Western province are worrying hence the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to reverse the status quo.

Speaking today when she paid a courtesy call on Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu, Ms. Skinner said a lasting solution was required to resolve health and education-related challenges affecting girls in the region.

On the hunger situation, Ms. Skinner said there was a need to focus on developing efficient and long term approaches to reduce vulnerability especially for the people of Shangombo and Sioma districts.

Mrs. Skinner has meanwhile re-affirmed UNICEF’s commitment towards ending early marriages and improving water sanitation in Western province.

And Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu commended UNICEF for the initiative of addressing the plight of people in the province.

Mr. Katungu has since appealed to UNICEF to extend the scope of operations to other districts such as Kaoma.

Meanwhile, Western Province Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Coordinator Namukolo Kamona said government was rehabilitating Sioma-Shangombo road for the smooth transportation of relief food to Shangombo district.

Mrs. Kamona disclosed that the Sioma-Shangombo road was in a deplorable state, making it difficult for people in the district to access relief food in the area.

She has expressed optimism that once complete, the road would ease the transportation of commodities and other services to the district.

