Lusaka, November 28, 2019, ZANIS—President Edgar Lungu says government is committed to seeing a Defense force that is grounded in professionalism, with officers that possess balanced knowledge in both matters of defense and security and other disciplines.

President Lungu noted that this is why government is determined to equip officers with abilities which will enable them continue contributing to national development beyond their years of service.

Dr Lungu was speaking in Lusaka today when he officiated at a combined graduation ceremony for 22 Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and 49 University of Zambia Defense and Security studies for the 2019 academic year.

He explained that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) NB between DSCSC and UNZA affirms government’s aspiration to ensure that officers have a wider horizon of knowledge.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said Zambia has an obligation to support efforts aimed at pursuing global peace and security by building a strong foundation in war torn societies and preventing the resurgence of violent conflict.

He pointed out that this is because sustainable development can only thrive in an environment where there is peace and security.

He expressed confidence that the graduates have been adequately prepared in peace and security matters which include intra-state conflicts such as the emerging threat to peace and security, as well as all forms of violence.

He explained that this is why the Conduct of the Combined Joint African Exercise (CJAX) code named Uhuru has continued to be an important planning tool in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Command and staff colleges.

And President Lungu reiterated that Zambia is committed to respecting the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

He said government’s desire is therefore to continue cooperating with neighbouring countries and those beyond borders in an effort to develop the nation and establish peace in the region.

He further thanked countries that have subscribed students to the course and continued to place their trust in Zambia’s ability to train their officers.

And DCSCS Commandant Brigadier General Benson Musonda said 69 graduating students are from the three SADC security wings, while others are from the African Eastern Community.

Brigadier General Musonda added that the graduates had undergone an intensive course in leadership management, economic, national and international relations among others.

He also appealed to government to help the college construct a new staff college that will be fitted with modern equipment and technologies.

Meanwhile UNZA Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba stated that this is the 9th programme that UNZA and DSCSC has successfully carried out.

Professor Mumba noted that the Defense and Security programme which is being conducted by UNZA, done in consultation with key stakeholders, is tailor made to make defense and security officers respond to the changes in their industry.

And a best graduating student who scooped four awards, Charity Penyani has encouraged women to compete favourably with their male counterparts in challenging fields as the country strives to attain gender equality.

