Nkana assistant coach Manfred Chabinga says there is never a holiday for them in the league.

Nkana are currently on a six match unbeaten run with four straight wins following two draws and quietly sit at number four after ten matches played on 20 points, four behind second placed Napsa Stars and eight adrift of Zesco United.

“Expectations are always high and even us as coach we know we have to give our supporters what they want which is what we are doing,” Chabinga said.

And this Saturday, Nkana face a big test against 2019 transitional seasons’ runners-up Green Eagles who crushed them 4-1 in Kitwe last term and 1-1 in the final leg in Choma.

Eagles are just behind Nkana at number six on 15 points from eight games with four fixtures in hand.

