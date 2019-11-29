Veteran Broadcaster Chibamba Kanyama has welcomed the appointment of Eng Malolela Lusambo as Director General of ZNBC.

My Kanyama who once served as D.G at the public broadcaster said Mr Lusambo’s appointment is a good one.

“Mr. Lusambo served as Director Engineering at the time I served as Director General at the institution. He was also my workmate at the time I first joined ZNBC as a broadcaster. During the time I was Director General, Mr. Lusambo used to occasionally act in in my place, signifying my total confidence in his acumen,” Mr Kanyama recounted.

“He was my main advisor on the Digital Migration process and remained so to my successor and Government. When I was leaving ZNBC, Mr. Lusambo was among the three names I submitted to the Board as possible successors even though the organization was going the open market for the new DG. I was very disappointed about myself when he did not get the position.”

Mr Kanyama described Me Mr Lusambo as a very quiet man who fights no one, a hard worker, disciplined and someone who has built a very solid team in the Engineering Department and undermines no one.

“I, therefore, urge all ZNBC staff to give Mr Lusambo the support he needs. I also implore Government to give Mr Lusambo space so that he can execute his functions freely with the sole guidance of the Board.”

He added, “Mr. Lusambo, I am very happy on your appointment. It will soon be an election year, meaning a lot of pressure in that office but remain professional and always seek the support of the Board. You will succeed.

