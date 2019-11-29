Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says no amount of insults from his political opponents will deter him from stopping illegalities in the allocation of land in Lusaka Province.

Mr Lusambo says he will soon issue a directive regarding the Munali school land which some people are contesting in the Courts of Law.

He said he will respect the court processes but will ensure that the school benefits from the land.

And Mr Lusambo says he will soon move in to demolish illegal structures built on the Lotus Primary school land.

He has noted with regret that land belonging to the school has been encroached by selfish individuals putting up structures.

Mr Lusambo said he will not allow lawlessness in the management of land in Lusaka and will ensure that all land belonging to government is secured.

He said the demolition exercise will be extended to all schools in Lusaka Province in order to protect the resource.

