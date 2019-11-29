Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo was yesterday attacked by people he has termed as aggravated robbers along Cairo Road while they were undertaking their 13th peaceful protest against the $42 million fire tender which had full permission from the police.

The incident occurred between National Milling and Farmers House where the attackers arrived on the scene in about three Toyota Corollas and were clad in black t-shirts and blue jeans, and a few of them had applied white powder on their faces, ostensibly as a disguise.

Mr Tembo said the attackers were about 12 in number and carried an assortment of weapons ranging from pistols to machetes and assulted PeP members who ran in all directions.

He said those who were driving the PEP vehicles on the convoy were pulled out assaulted and searched of all valuables including phones and wallets.

Mr Tembo said he was personally attacked by three assailants and he managed to identify two of them as Mr. Paul Monga, the Lusaka Province Acting Chairman for the ruling Patriotic Front and Mr. Reuben Banda, a well known Kanyama PF Cadre.

He said the third assailant who attacked him was not easily recognizable as he had applied white powder on his face.

He explained that after searching him, his assailants went away with the wallet which had K8,300 in cash, bank ATM Cards, Driving License among others and also took away my his phones, an iPhone 8 Plus and an iPhone 7.

Mr Tembo said he was hacked twice in the head with a machete and in total, there were about 11 PeP Members who were assaulted.

He said he together with those other injured victims were driven to UTH were they received treatment and was given several stitches for his wounds and was later sent home for security reasons.

Mr Tembo said he has reported the case of aggravated robbery to the Lusaka Central Police.

“Much as the two assailants that I was able to identify are well-known PF cadres, I would not like to rush and prematurely conclude that they carried out this aggravated robbery on us under the sanction of the political party that they belong to; the Patriotic Fron”, he said.

“However, as the days pass, we shall see how much appetite the Zambia Police will have to arrest Mr. Paul Monga and Mr. Reuben Banda. If the Police are reluctant to firmly enforce the law in this matter, then we can all conclude that this aggravated robbery on ourselves was not only sanction by the Patriotic Front but possibly by President Lungu himself because it is only President Lungu who posses the power to stall a criminal investigation”, Mr Tembo added.

He has given Mr. Paul Monga and Mr. Reuben Banda as well as their colleagues who attacked PEP a 72-hour ultimatum to return the goods, money as well as make arrangements for compensation of injured victims and damaged property.

Mr Tembo said all the citizens of Zambia reserve the right to take any and all measures necessary to get justice in this matter.

He said what Mr. Paul Monga and Mr. Reuben Banda must remember is that just like any other human being, they are made of flesh and blood.

Mr Tembo said PEP will continue with the 42 scheduled protests against the $42 million fire tender scandal.

“We shall not be pushed around by anyone whether in the Court Room or on the streets. When we decided to form this political party, we were very alive to the fact that Zambian opposition politics is largely dominated arbitrary incarcerations and physical violence. In this regard, we shall announce a new date for our 13th Fire Tender Protest, given that this one was disturbed”, he added.

