The government’s response to issues affecting the agriculture sector should be a source of concern for every Zambian who has hope of seeing this country develop.

The people’s Alliance for Change is disappointed with the Ministerial statement issued to Parliament by Finance Minister Michael Katambo which did not give any hope to a farmer whose inputs have been withheld by agro dealers over delayed payment for inputs supplied in the previous farming season.

Like everyone else, PAC expected Mr Katambo to tell the Nation when the K374 million owed to agro dealers will be released but to our surprise, the Minister sounded clueless on when the money would be paid.

It is disheartening that a who has been mandated by the Head of State could shamelessly tell the nation that he is not aware when the money will be released to pay the agro dealers to ensure efficiency in the distribution of inputs.

We want to remind the PF in case they have forgotten that the reason why we are facing this hunger in Zambia today which has affected over 2. 3 million people, is because we had no rains leading to most farmers harvesting nothing. Why then should the PF create man made famine because of lack of Vision?

Should the PF fail to sort out these issues among them the payment to agro dealers, Zambia is heading for another food crisis created by the Patriotic Frong.

Farmers have prepared adequately and should be given the inputs on time to enable them plant.

Government should realise that agro dealers are critical in managing the e voucher system under FISP hence the need to pay them the money because failure to do so will spell doom for Zambias agriculture sector.

