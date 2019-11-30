Home Entertainment Jay Rox collaborates with Tanzania’s music giants Rayvanny and AY on “Distance... Entertainment Jay Rox collaborates with Tanzania’s music giants Rayvanny and AY on “Distance Remix” November 30, 2019 0 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber Jay Rox teams up with Tanzania’s music giants Rayvanny and AY on “Distance” The Remix . The record was produced by Kenz Vill Marley while the video was directed by Director Kenny. [Read 1 times, 1 reads today]Related Posts:Jay Rox releases 4th album 'Outside the Rox 2' and new music videoJay Rox collaborates with Kenya’s Kansoul on "Distance"Album review : Jay Rox - Outside the Rox 2Jay Rox Launches "Outside the Rox 2"Jay-Rox releases "Confusion" music video Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ariel collaborates with German Ragamuffin Chin Chillah Fashion blogger, Peter Mwansa, discusses his Love for fashion and the Launch of House of PML Slap Dee named amongst CNN’s list of Africa’s Biggest Music Stars LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.