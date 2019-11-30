Acting Milenge District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Mark Kasongo has said this year’s school examinations were conducted successfully and malpractice free.

Dr. Kasongo explained that there are 29 examination centres for grade seven pupils, 14 for grade nine and five for grade 12 in the district.

He said the grade nine scripts have since been delivered to marking centres awaiting the commencement of marking next week on Monday.

He has since commended teachers in the district for exhibiting professionalism in handling examinations this year.

Meanwhile, Milenge Secondary School Acting Head Teacher Misheck Chirwa expressed confidence that pupils will this time around perform better than they did during the 2018 examinations.

Mr. Chirwa stated that pupils now have extended hours of reading since the school was electrified in January, 2019.

He said judging by the improved mock examinations results, this year’s pass rate will surpass last year’s 57 percent.

