ZAMBIAN female artist Nukwase Yosa, on Thursday evening, hosted a solo art exhibition themed “The Gate Keepers of Morality”, at the ALN Building in Longacres with support from Musa Dudhia and Co., dedicating it to all women of colour.

Nukwase who is no stranger to the arts was also part of the prestigious African Inspirations Art Exhibition, which run for nine (9) days showing body works from 24 other local artists, at the Lusaka Golf Club early November.

“This is my first solo exhibition and it addresses a number of pertinent issues including the unrealistic standards that African women are expected to live up, all in the name of upholding culture and tradition. It’s basically a call on open-minded people that want to break free from a patriarchal and sometimes colonial system that affects ALL of us. Men and women alike”, adding it was through her work that she tries to change people’s perceptions about our society.

Legal firm Musa Dudhia and Co., provided the much-needed support for the exhibition, while Rooney’s, provided cocktail furniture.

Meanwhile, guests were entertained by Singer and performer Taehr Nanavat playing soul and afro-funk cover songs, giving the event a vibrant touch and conversation starter, while ‘Roots Astray’ duo Maya and Chipo gave an interpretive dance inspired by the theme of the exhibition.

The event was successfully attended by fellow artists, members of the public, notable lawyers and judges, as well as members of the National Arts Council and its affiliate organisations that also included past and present members of the Henry Tayali – Visual Arts Centre.

