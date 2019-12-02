Mighty Mufulira Wanderers legend George Sikazwe has died at the age of 81 at his home in Kalulushi.

His son Kenny Sikazwe confirmed that the former Zambia assistant coach died on Monday afternoon in Kalulushi after an illness.

‘It’s a great loss to the family. We have lost the pillar of the family,’ he said.

Sikazwe was a player and later become coach at Shinde.

He served as Zambia assistant coach under Ante Buselic

He has left behind wife a Nambao and seven children.

Meanwhile, former Nkana defender Bill Hanzala died in Ndola on Sunday.

FAZ has been paying tribute to the two legends.

“FAZ is saddened by the death of the two great footballers who later became coaches. We hope that the younger generation can emulate their selfless contribution to the game,” FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said.

